The Sun Prairie School Board agreed July 26 to delay a change in student representation on the board until research may be completed so that a senior representative from the Prairie Phoenix Academy may also be included on the board.
If the change is approved by the board, it would increase the student representation on the board to three members for the first time and make sure that one representative from each of Sun Prairie’s three high schools is on the board.
Student board representatives Sarah Rhoads and Quinn Williams began studying a possible change in the way students are represented on the board due to Sun Prairie West High School opening in the fall of 2022. When Williams left the board, 2021 student board member Carson Schmoldt joined the discussion with board members Dave Hoekstra and Carol Albright.
Reporting to the board on Monday night, Rhoads said three different options were developed before the group finally arrived a Option D, which she and Schmodlt recommended to the board (read the presentation PDF with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com).
Option D allows one incoming senior from Sun Prairie East and one incoming senior from Sun Prairie West.
Hoekstra thanked Schmodlt, Williams and Rhoads for their efforts in making the recommendation. “They did a great job and that’s why they weren’t shy about speaking out and I applaud them,” Hoekstra said.
Sun Prairie School Board Governance Officer Tom Weber also applauded the recommendation, which omits junior year but still provides student leadership from seniors.
But Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder pointed out — and he said he was almost ashamed to admit it — that the representation leaves out Sun Prairie’s alternative high school, Prairie Phoenix Academy. Schroeder made a friendly amendment to consider including a PPA senior as a student representative, bringing the number of student representatives to three on the board.
Student board members have little power during board meetings, but can offer comments from a student’s perspective. Student board members are also allowed to vote on board resolutions.
Michael Morgan, the district’s new Director of Equity and Inclusion who is departing as PPA Principal, said the student body would appreciate the opportunity to have a senior representative serve on the board.
Albright also pointed out that all student board members must adhere to the extracurricular activities Code of Conduct and be students in good standing in order to serve on the board.
Superintendent Brad Saron asked for a delay until the administration could determine the required number of credits for PPA students to be referred to as seniors.
Two board members agreed to withdraw their motion to amend revisions to Board Policy BDDJ, Student Representatives to the School Board and Board Procedure BDDJ-R, Student Representatives to the School Board Procedures to include Option D. Schroeder agreed to wait to bring the item to another board meeting agenda until after the research into the PPA research on the senior credit requirement is completed.