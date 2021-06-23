City officials joined Glass Nickel’s Adam Bougie on Thursday June 17 at the corner of Vine and Main streets downtown to help break ground for a new mixed-use building that will house Glass Nickel Pizza and 9 apartments.
Mayor Paul Esser, Council President Steve Stocker, fellow Alders, City of Sun Prairie staff including Economic Development Specialist Taylor Brown, and Steven Sabatke from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
“While my time on the council, there’ve been a few proposals come through, none of which has been met with the embracement of the neighbors, and the neighbors fully embrace this proposal,” Stocker said. “And when they embrace it, alders are behind you.
“So, Adam, I want to thank you for choosing this location. And I do want to point out there’s been a number of people behind the scenes. Adam and I have had conversations since day one on this and it’s had its starts and its stops. It’s had its ups and downs, but because of the people who are here today, I just want to mention Scott Kugler, Sarah Sauer, Aaron Oppenheimer, and then our last minute savior, Steve Sabatke with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation came through with a $250,000 grant,” the council president added.
“And I would be very remiss without our shining star, I guess, in all of this — Taylor Brown,” Stocker said. “Taylor has played such an integral role in making this happen. Thank you very much, Taylor. So we have a big job to do, here in a few minutes — we’re going to break ground and before sundown we have to have a foundation dug.”
Bougie thanked the city and WEDC for its financial support, and the Bank of Sun Prairie as well as Bachman Construction, who will build the new mixed-use building.
Bougie also thanked his children. “They put up with a lot since I had to focus a lot of my effort elsewhere, sorry,” he said.
“Well it’s exciting to be here Adam with you. This all started just a little less than three years ago and now to be here on this site that we’ve wanted to see redeveloped . . . so all of this comes together in a great way, on a great day, and we appreciate your perseverance for sticking with it,” Esser said. “It would’ve been easy to give up, to say . . . ‘let it go’ . . . and of course, thank you to Taylor for all her hard work . . . it’s such a success story . . .”
The project, being constructed on the corner where a former gas station and auto repair business was located, follows nearly three years after the natural gas explosion destroyed Bougie’s original building at the corner of Bristol and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
The new location will include approximately 5,000 sq. ft. for Glass Nickel Pizza on the first floor facing Main Street, complete with a community room and patio. The second and third stories will contain the 9 apartments as a way to contribute to the housing lost in the explosion.
Bougie competed for the development of this site as part of a formal request for a proposal bid that the city issued in December 2019.
Brown said key items that set his project apart were his existing connections to downtown and a strong commitment to rebuild. The new building is designed by Joe Powelka, president of One Plus Architects, who also lost property as part of the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion that destroyed Bougie’s building, the Barr House Tavern, a printing business and the Professional Building that contained offices and apartments.
The Bougie Building project — including the three two-bedroom apartments along with one efficiency and five one-bedroom units — is set to be completed in late 2021. Bougie said he anticipates moving in during the first week of January, 2022.
After the groundbreaking ceremony, Bougie said his existing location near the intersection of Bird and Main Streets will become vacant.
“Tony [Humphrey, owner of the building] has been really patient with me, so I’ve already had a discussion with him about extending my lease over there. I’ll probably extend my lease through February just to make sure, if there’s any hiccups, we know we’re going to be fine as far as timing,” Bougie added. “And then . . . I basically plan on closing down for maybe a week or so, like a Monday through Friday, get everything moved over real quick, get all the final equipment out of there that we need back here and get up and running quick.”