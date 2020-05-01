Sun Prairie School Board members during their April 27 meeting reelected Steve Schroeder as president, Tom Weber as vice president, Bryn Horton as board clerk, Caren Diedrich as board treasurer, Dave Hoekstra as board governance officer and Marilyn Ruffin as deputy clerk.
Elections were held differently in the first-ever ZOOM Board Meeting Election. Each board member received a poll and were allowed to vote by secret ballot, with the results announced by Chandu Vemuri, who acted as the board’s secretary during the meeting.
Schroeder explained, despite the unique circumstances, that the board’s reorganizational meeting is required to take place during the last week in April. Both Weber and Board Member Carol Sue Albright already took the ceremonial oath of office, Schroeder said, just days after the April 7 election.
Other board action
• New student board member sworn in. Before the reorganizational meeting, Albright administered the oath of office to new student board member, Sarah Rhoads.
• Racine introduced. New Community Schools Director Jamie Racine introduced herself to the board and discussed some of the challenges associated with getting into a new role just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) facilities.
Racine previously served as the Community Schools Manager for the United Way in Racine County for the past four years. She has experience in community organizing, program management, and developing partnerships. She also currently serves as the co-chair for the Wisconsin Coalition for Community Schools steering committee.
Racine said she’s been getting to know community stakeholders in her new position. “It’s really been delightful working and getting to know everyone,” Racine told the board.
• New PTO policy approved. Acting on a recommendation from Chris Sadler, SPASD Director of Human Resources, the board approved a new paid time off (PTO) policy to be implemented during the 2020-21 school year.
In a memo to the board, Sadler explained the SPASD has four employee groups: support staff, administrative support staff (and that group has two sub-groups: hourly and salaried), professional educators, and administrators.
Sadler explained administrators, professional educators, and administrative support groups have similar time off language driven by a concept titled “reimbursable” time, while language for support staff is strictly defined as “sick” time. The difference in language creates inequity in the flexibility of taking time off between employee groups. Having “sick” time as the only option, the support staff employee group is limited to either taking “sick” time if they are ill or taking an unpaid day for any other reason if they need to take time to attend to something that is unavoidable and can’t be attended to outside their typical work day.
“The different language used in the various employee groups also creates difficulty in consistently managing and administering not only time off, but how time off intertwines with so many other benefits such as long term leaves, retirement, separation of employment, and makes it difficult to create needed changes in benefit language,” Sadler wrote.
The change to consistent PTO language is beneficial in consolidating language that can be moved to the All Employee Handbook instead of each employee having different language in each of their respective groups’ handbooks, according to Sadler. The board action means the PTO language will be placed in the All Employee Handbook to allow consistent administration of handbook language for all employee groups while providing equitable flexibility among employee groups.
• Leave amount changes OK’d. Acting on a recommendation from Sadler with input from a committee that included representation from the board, SPASD support staff and administration, the board approved leave amount changes for SPASD support staffers.
At the Aug. 26 meeting, the board approved adding two personal days to the leave time offered to 189 Day/School Year Support Staff. This allowed our support staff to gain flexibility by creating leave time a support staff employee could use outside of “sick” time, which was their only option in the past.
Sadler wrote in a memo to the board the cost of changing leave amounts in Support Staff and hourly Administrative Support Staff depends on the amount of days taken and if the absence needs to be covered by a substitute. Approximately 10% of both groups combined (School Level Administrative Associate II) would require a substitute. The rollover amount is not proposed to change, Sadler said.
“This connects so well with the PTO language,” Sadler said. “This is just another way to balance life out and make things equitable between groups.”
• Resolution waives instructional hours, educator effectiveness cycle, civic exam requirement. Following a one minute public hearing earlier in the meeting during which there were no public appearances, the board approved a resolution waiving the following:
• The required instructional hours for students pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 121.02(1)(f) and administrative rules;
• The requirements to complete an Educator Effectiveness Cycle for educators in their Summary Year in 2019-20, including waivers of the requirements to meet PI 8.01 and Wis. Stat. Sections 115.415 and 121.02(1)(q); and
• The requirement in Wis. Stat. Section 118.33 (1m)(a) relating to the civic exam requirement as a condition of receiving a high school diploma.
The board stressed the resolution waiving those requirements applied only the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 health pandemic and instruction moving online.
• Educator contracts, final non-renewal notices approved. Acting on previous closed session discussions, the board approved issuing a final notice for the non-renewal of individual teacher contracts for the professional educators as discussed and agreed upon during a closed session of the board.
Acting on another recommendation from Sadler, the board approved the issuance of 2020-21 Individual Professional Educator Contracts with one change. Sadler said the change has to do with professional development. Staff who receive extensive/expensive professional development and then leave the district within 12 months of receiving such development will be required to reimburse the SPASD for the development costs. Extensive/expensive professional development is defined as training that requires national travel or other significant investment (approximately $1,500 or more for all costs associated with the training).
Contracts are tied to the current Professional Educator Compensation Framework and financial implications will be based on the increased salary due to Cost of Living increases and Professional Advancement Hour salary adjustment for those Professional Educators earning 24 hours of Professional Advancement Hours. The estimated cost of the COLA increase is $715,500 and the professional advancement estimated pay is $327,000, for a total of $1,042,000, according to Sadler.
• Showcases. The board heard School Showcase reports from Token Springs about distance learning efforts for its students, and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) about its Culture of Care, including Community Building Circles. Find both presentations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.