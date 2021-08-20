Maureen Crombie of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club and past Distinguished Southern Wisconsin Governor, received the Henry Steiner Award for the 2019-20 Optimist year at The Southern Wisconsin District Optimist Convention held on Aug. 13 and 14 in Fort Atkinson.
The Henry Steiner Award is an annual award chosen and given by the Immediate Past Governor for his/her previous Optimist Year. It is given to an exceptional optimist, who ‘embodies the spirit of optimism in his/her life, club, and community. The award has been given in the memory of Optimist Henry Steiner. The Optimists are selected, announced and receive recognition at the annual gathering of Optimists during their District Convention celebration.
Immediate past Governor Christine Dieckhoff stated she could not imagine an Optimist more deserving than Crombie. A member of the Sun Prairie City Council representing District 3, Crombie inspires Optimism on a daily basis and encourages all to share in that Optimism by continually thinking outside the box, creates endless opportunities for youth and invites the community to become involved and join her by attending programs, service projects in her community and fundraising events.
Crombie said she was humbled and honored to receive the award.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Colonial Club, 301 Blnakenheim Lane. In September, they will start to meet at Prairie Lanes, located at 430 Clarmar Drive. The club is an Optimistic organization attracted by positivity that provides opportunities in youth programs. Optimists bring out the best in youth, in their communities and themselves. For more information on the club, please contact President Ray Thomson at 608-630-6101 or follow the club on Facebook to keep track of future club events.