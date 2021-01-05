Wisconsin Election

Candidates filed Tuesday, Jan. 5 for the spring general election on April 6 in Wisconsin.

Mayor Paul Esser, District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs will run unopposed for the April 6 spring general election, while three candidates will seek two Sun Prairie School Board seats. 

Meanwhile, Dane County's incumbent county executive will face just one challenger in the April 6 election.

Nomination papers were due to be filed in all spring general election contests on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

City of Sun Prairie

All candidates on the ballot previously announced their intent to seek the office in statements released to the Sun Prairie Star.

Candidates for the April 6 election include:

Mayor -- Paul Esser, incumbent, 201 E. Lane St.

District 1 Alder -- Terry McIlroy, incumbent, 178 North St.

District 2 Alder -- Bob Jokisch, incumbent, 301 Crossing Ridge Court; and Bill Baker, challenger, 1005 Liberty Blvd.

District 3 Alder -- Mike Jacobs, incumbent, 1311 Heritage Lane.

District 4 Alder -- Al Guyant, incumbent, 1176 Virdon Drive; and Faustina Bohling, challenger, 2066 Innsbrooke Drive.

Sun Prairie School Board

Incumbent Bryn Horton, 669 Sanibel Lane, will face two challengers for the board.

Alwyn Foster, 404 South Bird St., and Becky McCright, 1228 Pine St., will challenge Horton in the Tuesday, April 6 election, with the top two vote-getters earning spots on the board.

Parisi to face Nicholson

Incumbent Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will face Mary Ann Nicholson in the April 6 election after potential challenger Andrew McKinney withdrew from the race.

In order to be placed on the ballot, Nicholson must turn in her Statement of Economic Interest on or before Jan. 19, according to a listing on the Dane County Clerk's website.

Nicholson, who hosted a nomination paper signing event in Sun Prairie in late December, filed both the Campaign Registration Statement and her Declaration of Candidacy along with 684 valid signatures and nomination papers on Jan. 5.

