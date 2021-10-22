An effort by Sun Prairie District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens to allow people to return in-person to city meetings failed with a 4-4 vote on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
It’s the closest the city council — meeting Tuesday as a committee of the whole — has come to expanding public access to meetings since COVID-19 restrictions began in spring 2019 and virtual options were put in place.
Stevens, along with alders Maureen Crombie, Bob Jokisch and Steven Stocker voted for the motion to allow in-person attendance. Alders Faustina Bohling, Mike Jacobs, Theresa McIlroy and Mary Polenske voted against the motion.
Stevens originally introduced the motion with a 16-person attendance limit but after consulting with the interim city attorney she amended the motion to remove it.
Alders McIlroy, Jacobs and Polenske pushed back on that, voting against the amendment, concerned about the logistics of enforcing the mask public health order and social distancing.
Since city council members returned to in-person meetings in July, they’ve debated when to allow the public back. Some city alders have expressed concerns for their safety, and the public’s safety, as the more contagious Delta variant has taken hold in Wisconsin.
Alders have the option to attend meetings in person or virtually. Some alders said they would go back to virtual if the public came back into city council chambers.
Jacobs showed support for his colleagues, saying he was committed to city alders’ safety with the majority of the city council members in the COVID-19 vulnerable age population.
“I am more interested in supporting you and making sure that all of you who do come, feel safe,” Jacobs said at the Oct. 19 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Stocker said aside from proclamations and high-interest issues—budgets, sidewalks—he didn’t think council chambers would fill up with people but recognized it only takes one person to infect others.
Stevens said a limited number of chairs would be used in city council chambers to encourage social distancing.
The city council chamber is 770 square feet and the vestibule area is 480 square feet, according to city officials. The city council members sit on a dais, removed from the public with plexiglass dividers and masks. City officials report that the air filtration system has been upgraded and ionized units, that were paid for by federal COVID relief money, will be installed soon.
Municipalities across Wisconsin are navigating how to balance public access while keeping people safe during the pandemic.
The Village of Waunakee, the City of Fitchburg, the City of Monona and the Sun Prairie School Board allow in-person access for the public at meetings. The Dane County Board of Supervisors and Madison City Council are meeting virtually with no timeline to return in person. The Middleton City Council has returned to virtual for council members and the public.
The city allows the public to submit comments through Survey Monkey and participate in the meeting virtually if they register in advance. Sun Prairie Media Center live streams and records city council and commission meetings. Sun Prairie alders have praised the virtual options in opening up access to more people.
Although the public has the option to attend meetings virtually, the Wisconsin Open meetings law states, “It is declared to be the policy of this state that the public is entitled to the fullest and most complete information regarding the affairs of government as is compatible with the conduct of governmental business. To that end, the law requires that “all meeting of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”
Public Health Madison Dane County emergency public health orders, including a restriction on indoor gatherings, expired in June. A mask mandate is in effect in Dane County until Nov. 5, if it is not extended. As of Oct. 14, 74.2% of all Dane County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 71.5% have completed the vaccine series. 85.6% of the eligible population (ages 12+) have received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.6% have completed the series, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County data. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots have started to roll out. COVID-19 cases were stable during the latest 14-day period (Sept. 27-Oct. 10) with an average of 138 cases per day, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Dane County hospitals was stable.
Dane County currently has the second-lowest case rate and lowest percent COVID-19 positivity out of all 72 counties in the state.