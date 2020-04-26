The Sun Prairie City Council elected District 4 Alder Mary Polenske as Sun Prairie City Council President, and District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens as vice president, during committee of the whole and Sun Prairie City Council meetings held on April 21.
Polenske, who was recently reelected, told alders that this may be her last term serving on the council. Polenske was chosen by alders over District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who was last term’s city council vice president. The council had to vote several times to choose the council president.
Other council representative appointments included District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs as council representative to the Sun Prairie Utilities Commission, Crombie as plan commission representative, and Stevens as appointee to the Fire Advisory Committee.
Council officer appointments for the 2020-21 term are valid through the 2021 reorganizational meeting, which is usually the second council meeting in April each year.
Mayor Paul Esser said he wanted to make appointments to standing committees as soon as possible, but the appointments are traditionally announced during the first week of May. Standing committees include Public Works, Finance and Personnel committees, which also include citizen appointees.
Voting on the brain?
With the presentation of the results from the April 7 primary, alders had voting foremost in their minds when bringing up referrals to the Committee of the Whole.
Stevens asked city staff to investigate an all-mail ballot for the November election — prompting one alder to say it was not “all-male” but “all-mail” and some snickering ensued.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked about the process to make absentee voting smoother for voters, and he asked for that process to be discussed along with the mail ballot referral when it returns to the Committee of the Whole for discussion.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant asked staff to bring back options to maximize voter registration in Sun Prairie.
Esser said he believed all of the items were valid items to be discussed by alders.
‘Pleased’ with council mix?
Under announcements on the council’s April 21 agenda, Guyant said he was “pleased” with the mix of personalities and backgrounds on the Sun Prairie City Council. “This is what I had dreamed of,” he told alders during the Zoom meeting which lasted about an hour on April 21 and was broadcast live on KSUN cable access TV channel 983 on Sun Prairie’s Spectrum cable system and channels 13 and 1013 on TDS Cable.
Esser brought Guyant back to reality with his next observation.
“We need to approve the budget first,” Esser said. “That’s going to be a challenge.”
Jokisch and fellow newly appointed alder Terry McIlroy (District 1) thanked city staff for the information about city departments and getting to know city operations.
