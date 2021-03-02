The City of Sun Prairie will again be using four polling places for the Tuesday, April 6 Spring Election due to circumstances resulting from COVID-19. The city will be using theselocations as polling places:
• District 1 (Wards 1-5) — Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane;
• District 2 (Wards 6-9, 23, 27) — United Methodist Church, 702 North St,;
• District 3 (Wards 10-14, 20-22, 24-26) — Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive; and
• District 4 (Wards 15-19, 28) — Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St.
City Clerk’s Office staff have been working hard to get precautions in place for Election Day and have taken the following COVID-19 prevention measures:
• Hand sanitizer, face masks, and gloves will be readily available for Election Officials and voters.
• Plexiglass dividers will be used at all stations.
• Cleaning wipes will be used to regularly disinfect surfaces.
• Social distancing will be actively encouraged throughout the entire voting process.
The Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office urges voters in Sun Prairie to vote absentee if possible. Voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them using MyVote.WI.Gov. Completed absentee ballots can be mailed to the Clerk’s Office or dropped off at the following locations:
• At the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. (drop box located in Main St lobby);
• At the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St. (drop box located in main lobby); and
• Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St (look for the drive-through drop box).
The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 6.
“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Elena Hilby, City Clerk said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”
In-Person Curbside Absentee Voting Hours
Additionally, the Clerk’s Office will offer In-Person Curbside Absentee Voting at City Hall for the April election during the following days and times:
March 23-26, and March 29-31: 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
April 1-2: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 3: 8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Individuals with questions may also call the City Clerk’s Office at 608-837-2511 during regular business hours weekdays or consult https://cityofsunprairie.com/228/Clerks-Office.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.