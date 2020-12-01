The City of Sun Prairie applied to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program to fund projects that improve the safety of the roadways in Sun Prairie. The city has been notified that funding has been allocated from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to improve safety at these locations in the city:
Highway 19 (Windsor Street) and Thompson Road – Creating offset left-turn lanes, upgrading traffic signals to one signal head per lane, the addition of pedestrian refuge islands, and adding high-visibility crosswalks.
Highway 19 (Windsor Street) and Davison Drive – Creating offset left-turn lanes, upgrading traffic signals to one signal head per lane, the addition of pedestrian refuge islands, and adding high-visibility crosswalks.
Main Street and Walker Way – Upgrade the traffic signals to monotubes and provide one signal head per lane of traffic, improve the offset of the left-turn lanes on the eastbound and westbound approaches, improved street lighting, and the addition of retro-reflective backplates.
Main Street and Bird Street – Upgrade the traffic signals to monotubes and provide one signal head per lane of traffic and the addition of retro-reflective backplates.
Bird Street and Linnerud Drive – Construction of median refuge islands and improved street lighting.
Grand Avenue at the intersections of Prairie Lakes Drive, Brooks Drive, and Ironwood Drive – Installation of retro-reflective backplates on the signals.
The total cost of these projects is $2,138,216 with $1,920,344 coming from the WisDOT Sponsored Highway Safety Improvement Program.
The projects are planned to be constructed in 2023.
“We are very excited to receive this funding to support safety projects that will reduce the frequency and severity of crashes on the streets in Sun Prairie," remarked Director of Public Works/City Engineer Adam Schleicher. "We appreciate the partnership of WisDOT and look forward to making these improvements happen.”
