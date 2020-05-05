The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) will honor two graduation dates for the Class of 2020, according to SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron.
Graduation has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Prairie High School Fieldhouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in schools statewide being shut down through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“This is, of course, contingent upon the public health conditions at the time and social distancing expectations,” Saron said on the SPASD’s You Tube Channel last week. “We are hopeful that we are able to have this in-person graduation ceremony on this date. And we hope that parents and families and guardians are able to join us to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment for our seniors.”
The SPASD also plans to honor the original graduation date of June 12 as well, Saron said.
Sun Prairie High School staff and administration are busily working on a video that will be a virtual graduation video, Saron said.
“This will contain everything of the regular graduation ceremony including speeches from students and from administrators and board members,” Saron said.
Students will each be recognized for their achievements with their senior picture.
“In partnership with KSUN, we will work to televise this virtual graduation on June 12th at 6:30 p.m.,” Saron said.
While the acknowledgement is not intended to take the place of an actual graduation, district administration is hopeful to recognize seniors in advance of the actual graduation on July 24, Saron added.
Academic Awards Night Rescheduled
Saron said the Sun Prairie High School Academic Awards Night, originally cancelled, has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 14 in the Performing Arts Center.
If it becomes necessary to cancel the event from its rescheduled date, Saron said awards will be mailed to each recipient’s home with a letter from the principal. “A student recognition with a special day in the fall will also happen,” Saron said in the video.
In a related item, prom — set for May 9 — has been cancelled. There is some discussion about scheduling a “senior ball” for seniors only during the 2020-21 school year because junior prom was cancelled.
Summer school?
Saron said because legislation is in flux, and with the possibility of funding changing, Saron said the district is still considering staffing models and the structure of the district’s summer school program. More information will be provided by SPASD later.
In a related item, the district is also working out a system where district materials like library media and Chromebooks may be returned to the student’s school.
