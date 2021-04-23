Dane County deputies are seeking a missing 59-year-old Baltimore woman reported missing after she checked into a lodging establishment in the Town of Burke.
Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Larsh said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Eileen G. Brown, who travelled from Baltimore, Maryland to the Dane County Regional Airport, on April 21, 2021.
Larsh said Brown took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn, located at 5525 Portage Road in the Town of Burke, but has not been seen since checking in.
"All her belongings are still inside her room," Larsh said.
Brown’s family said she has no ties to the Madison area, Larsh said, and attempts to locate Brown were unsuccessful.
Individuals who have seen or located Brown are asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6155.
