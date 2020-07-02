All driveways with the exception of 1316 and 132 Crossing Ridge Trail should be open to use by the end of July 2, according to City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor is working on placing stone at the end of the driveways to ramp the drop off to the street.
The street grading will begin on Monday, July 6th so the City of Sun Prairie is asking residents not to park on the street starting Monday.
The asphalt paving is to take place the week of July 13, and Christenson will have the exact days later next week.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.