City focuses on Bailey Road for $17.5 million Public Works Campus

The city has zeroed in on Bailey Road for its new $17. 5 million Public Works Campus after other site options panned out.
The project is expected to be designed in 2028, with construction starting in 2029. The facility will include heated garage space, cold storage space, administrative and crew areas.
City staff recommended the Bailey Road site and received an OK from the Public Works Committee last week to move forward on the design.
The Public Works Facility at 201 S. Bristol St., built in 1997 has outgrown its space for employees, storage and vehicle parking, according to city officials. Consultants recommended that a 111,836 sq. ft. facility be constructed on a 19-acre lot.
The city included the design and construction of a new Public Works Campus in the 2023-2033 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). It is not known yet how the project will impact city taxpayers.
The city has examined several other options for the campus, including a site in the Sun Prairie Business Park, and the Sun Prairie Utilities location at 125 W. Main St., which will be vacated when the facility moves to Linnerud Drive. Both those sites were rejected by city staff for logistical reasons.
City Management Analyst Lauren Freeman said industrial land and space in Sun Prairie is very limited and is being sold at a premium.
The Bailey Road site is already owned by the city and is adjacent to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Fleet Maintenance Building.
The Bailey Road site has received some pushback from some city alders for not being centrally located but Freeman said the growth on the southeast side of the city will change that.
The city could create a state-of-the-art green campus, using solar, along with effluent from the waste treatment plant to generate geothermal heating and cooling, Freeman said. She also said the city could create a wetland mitigation bank on the unbuildable land. Developers or others could buy credits to offset their impact on area wetlands.
The city is expected to extend Clarmar Drive south to connect with Bailey Road if the project moves forward on that land, city officials said.