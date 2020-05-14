The Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA) announces its 2020-21 Executive Committee, which was elected during the membership annual meeting held virtually on Wednesday evening, May 13.
DCCVA Executive Committee members include:
• President: Robert Wipperfurth, Village of Windsor president;
• Vice President: Judd Blau, Village of DeForest president;
• Secretary: Paul Esser, City of Sun Prairie mayor;
• Treasurer: Bill Burns, City of Middleton finance director; and
• Past President or Member-At-Large: Gurdip Brar, City of Middleton mayor.
Burns is also a former intern and finance director with the City of Sun Prairie.
The DCCVA promotes excellence in municipal government, provides opportunities for officials to exchange ideas, advocates for cities and villages, and develops a cooperative approach to municipal problems of importance in this region.
