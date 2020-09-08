The City of Sun Prairie is issuing a reminder to voters to request their absentee ballots by using MyVote.Wi.Gov now, because the City Clerk’s Office is sending its first batch of absentee ballots by the end of the week — Friday, Sept. 11.
The 8,200 absentee ballots will be sent in response to requests already made by City of Sun Prairie registered voters, according to City Clerk Elena Hilby.
To request your absentee ballot, go online to myvote.wi.gov, and fill in your name and date of birth to validate your voting status.
Voters not registered to vote will first need to complete the registration section.
If your address is not current with the DOT/DMV, the MyVote.Wi.Gov website will provide a link to make this update online. Once you make this update, you will be able to complete your online voter registration through the MyVote.Wi.Gov website. If you choose not to update your address online, you will need to print the registration form and submit it to the Clerk’s Office along with acceptable Proof of Residence.
Registered voters may also request absentee ballots for all elections by clicking on that portion of the my vote.wi.gov website.
Once the City Clerk’s Office receives an absentee ballot request, office staffers have 24 hours to get that ballot in the mail, Hilby said.
Returning your ballot
Once voters complete their absentee ballot, they have several methods to return their completed ballot:
• By mail through the U.S. Postal Service (with the stamped self-addressed envelope provided);
• In person at the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s office, located inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E Main St. during business hours;
• Through one of the city’s 24-hour drop boxes, located at Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St. (also used for utility bill payments); at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St.(inside the Main Street lobby); and at the Westside Community Services Building, located at 2598 W. Main St.
Individuals with questions about their ballot or where to drop them off may call the City Clerk’s Office at 608-837-2511 or email voting@cityofsunprairie.com.
Election officials needed
The City of Sun Prairie needs 160 election officials for each shift on Election Day, Nov. 3 at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
Duties include setting up the polling place, registering voters, issuing ballots, recording who votes, monitoring the election equipment, completing Election Day forms, tallying write-in votes, and closing the polls.
To be qualified to serve as an election official, applicants must be at least 16 years of age and a Dane County resident. If over 18 years of age, the official must be eligible to vote in Dane County.
Applicants must perform duties in a non-partisan manner; abide by state and federal election laws; attend training, have the ability to effectively work well with multicultural populations, pay close attention to detail; speak, read, write, and understand English; be capable of performing each task at the polling place; work well with others; never engage in electioneering at the polling place; treat all voters, election officials and clerk’s office employees with respect; be free from the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while at the polls and not be a candidate for any office on the ballot for that election.
Interested individuals should email voting@cityofsunprairie.com and the clerk’s office will reply with the information required to become an election official.
