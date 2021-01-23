A 72-unit apartment development planned for Jenny Wren Trail will cater to people whose income is too great to qualify for low-income housing but who also can’t afford luxury apartments.
Developers say the project will fill the housing gap for renters who can afford $1,054 to $1,458 for a two-bedroom apartment.
The development is still in the concept stage but already has recommendations from city staff and the plan commission. Neighboring Smith’s Crossing residents also approve of the idea, based on neighborhood meeting feedback.
But Sun Prairie alders are signaling changes will need to be made if developers want to get city approval for the project.
The plan includes two 36-unit apartment buildings at 2490-2498 Jenny Wren Trail with three-story walk-up units and surface parking lots.
Developers say they could start the project this spring if they get city approval. The land, currently zoned for general commercial use, has been unsuccessful attracting that type of development.
Garry Gorman and Craig Koltes, from Gorman & Company, gathered feedback from alders during the Jan. 19 Committee of the Whole meeting. They also pointed out the project’s benefits by providing workforce housing for middle-income workers—teachers, firefighters, dental assistance and the like—or households earning between 60 and 120 percent of area median income. 2019 U.S. Census data shows the median household income for Dane County is $73,893.
“A lot of people on Smith’s Crossing Facebook page mentioned there was a need for this kind of housing when you are in between low-income housing and you can’t afford luxury apartments market-rate prices,” said District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie.
While the city has received criticism from some residents that too many apartments are being built in Sun Prairie, city officials say the data shows otherwise.
Scott Kugler, City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director, referenced a 2017 Dane County Housing Needs Assessment that showed Sun Prairie lagged behind Fitchburg and Middleton, comparable cities, on 10-plus unit apartment buildings.
Kugler acknowledged the assessment was outdated but said recently-approved apartment development did not catch the city up on multi-unit apartment needs.
At Tuesday’s meeting, alders stated some issues with the Jenny Wren Trail current proposal, specifically the developer’s request to get an exemption from the zoning code’s covered parking requirement.
“I am not ready to compromise on covered parking,” District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs told developers.
City staff said an alternative to expensive underground parking could be detached garages or covered carports.
Sun Prairie Plan Commission members and city staff said the project also lacked the variety of high-quality building materials and stone masonry required in Smith’s Crossing general development plan.
District 2 Theresa Stevens also expressed concerns that with the land zoned commercial, the proposed apartment project doesn’t fit the recommended future land use for the site and the city’s comprehensive plan would need to be amended before the project’s approval.
