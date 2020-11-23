Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) Badge

Sun Prairie Police are investigating a Nov. 23 two-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near the intersection of Whitetail Drive and East Main Street.

According to Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD), at approximately 3:35 p.m., SPPD officers along with Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Fire Department, responded to the previously listed intersection.

Konopacki said two people were transported to area hospitals for their injuries and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because the crash resulted in a fatality that remains under police investigation, Konopacki said no information regarding the identity of the deceased nor their role or the role of the two people who were transported to the hospital will be released until proper notification of family and until the investigation is complete.

Konopacki said more information will be released as it becomes available and is able to be released. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted at the accident scene.

Load comments