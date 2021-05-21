The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced it will provide live coverage of the 2021 Sun Prairie High School graduation ceremony.
This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m. For the first time, the ceremony will be held at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m., also at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Any weather-related decision will be made by the Sun Prairie Area School District by the morning of June 11.
With only two tickets allowed per graduate, individuals unable to get into the ceremony may watch SPMC’s coverage live on KSUN Charter channel 983 or TDS channels 13 or 1013.
The ceremony will also be streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun as well as available on KSUN’s Roku and Apple TV channels and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
In addition, the SPMC is offering DVD and USB copies of the graduation ceremony for sale. DVDs and USBs make great gifts for grads, family members, and anyone else wishing to relive this once-in-a-lifetime event! 2021 graduation DVDs & USBs can be ordered by going to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation.
Sponsorship opportunities for SPMC's coverage are also currently available. Sponsors are recognized on every live and replay broadcast, every live stream and on demand airing viewed, and every DVD and USB sold. Interested businesses can sign up at sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphs-graduation-ceremony-sponsorship-form. For more sponsorship information, contact SPMC Executive Director Jeff Robbins by phone at 608-837-4193 or by email at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
The SPMC is also currently planning to record the Prairie Phoenix Academy graduation ceremony happening on Thursday, June 10. That ceremony will not be aired live but will be broadcast later on KSUN and made available on demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com. DVDs and USBs for the PPA ceremony will also be made available for purchase.