Proclamations and compliments were among the items handed out during the Sun Prairie City Council’s 23-minute meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Mayor Paul Esser virtually distributed two mayoral proclamations honoring School Bus Drivers and Optimist International.
Steve Guyette, a bus driver for about three years with Kobussen Buses Ltd. which services the Sun Prairie Area School District, virtually received the proclamation. The State of Wisconsin has proclaimed Feb. 8 – 12, 2021 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week.
The proclamation noted Kobussen Buses Ltd. drivers transport 4,500 students every day. The proclamation also states that drivers and Kobussen Buses Ltd. have promoted and practiced the highest standards to assure the protection of their passengers, are committed to providing clean and sanitized buses during this unprecedented pandemic, and who are hiring more bus drivers to ensure all students are able to be transported safely and securely.
Although it was from the mayor, the proclamation states the City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Area School District along with the Wisconsin School Bus Association, through its Board of Directors, pledge full and dedicated cooperation with the Department of Transportation’s Office of Transportation Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles and the State Patrol, the State Advisory Council of Highway Safety, the Department of Public Instruction, schools, law enforcement agencies, parent teacher associations, and other organizations in promoting public awareness of the importance of school bus transportation.
The document proclaims Feb. 8-12 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week in Sun Prairie and encouraged “all citizens to recognize the importance of sharing our streets and highways with bus drivers and to recognize the great bus drivers and the vital role they play each and every day.”
The message was not lost on Guyette. “First and foremost I’d like to thank you for calling attention to the great need for more bus drivers in our community,” Guyette said.
Guyette admitted he had some trepidation about working with school children before joining the company. “But it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” he added.
Guyette also pointed out that when he was on hand to accept a past School Bus Driver Appreciation Week proclamation in person, he handed out business cards to alders and told them to apply to become drivers. He said he didn’t receive a single call.
The second document handed out by Esser proclaimed the first Thursday of every February as Optimist Day in the City of Sun Prairie.
The proclamation points out that Optimist volunteers “working with young people who are our joy of today and are our hope for tomorrow, are exuberant representatives of the potential to be reached and dreams to come true. They are also unbounded in their enthusiasm to use their own talent, skills, and hard work to make a difference in others’ lives.”
Members of Optimist International, including the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, will celebrate Optimist Day throughout the world the first Thursday of every February “to promote their efforts in helping and recognizing the young people that make a difference in their communities and who will encourage a greater exchange of ideas between young people and adults,” according to the proclamation.
The proclamation notes there are 2,400 Optimist Clubs, with more than 70,000 members, in Optimist International and Optimist members throughout the world that carry out more than 6,500 service projects that serve 6 million young people a year. Sun Prairie Optimists include two Sun Prairie alders — Terry McIlroy (District 1) and Maureen Crombie (District 3) as well as several city staffers.
“Thank you mayor, for having us and recognizing our club,” remarked Ray Thomson, who works as a lieutenant with the Sun Prairie Police Department. He said with the pandemic, it is very important to be Optimistic. “It’s a great group to be part of.”
Thomson also said the club trying to get the Hero Recognition Night going again this year. The event — which annually recognizes Sun Prairie EMS paramedics, firefighters and police officers — was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Forum coming for street projects?
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens said she wants the Sun Prairie Department of Public Works to schedule an online forum with residents from Trapp Street and other city streets included in 2021 city street projects.
She said geographical issues such as sloping and storm water as well as sidewalks and related issues could be discussed in the online forum. She said some residents were informed there would be not opportunity to provide input in person because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
Kudos for Wells, plow drivers, Robbins
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker praised city snow plow drivers and Events Coordinator Sarah Wells for their activities during the past couple of weeks.
Stocker singled out plow drivers for plowing under less than ideal conditions and having to take time away from their families.
Wells was singled out for praise because of the Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt, which Stocker said resulted in many families going through Sun Prairie trying to find items.
“What a wonderful way to see parts of the city that maybe people haven’t seen before,” Stocker said.
“It was so fun!” one of the alders said.
Stocker said he hoped the Scavenger Hunt is undertaken again in 2022.
The alder also thanked Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins for assembling the 30-minute Groundhog Day video that included Mayor Paul Esser delivering the official Groundhog Day prognostication from a costumed Jimmy instead of a live groundhog at The Loft at 132.
During one point in the video, Esser is heard to lament that he always seems to be waiting for celebrities: “Celebrities — they always keep you waiting. It was the same way with Lady Gaga.”
Stocker said he was pleased with the video and the early spring prediction, but added, ““Other than being surprised . . . if that’s not enough of a teaser for you, the mayor has some kind of relationship with Lady Gaga.”
