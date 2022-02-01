The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie salutes Sun Prairie police, emergency medical service and fire personnel during “A Night of Heroes” each May. Members of the club posed with Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes (back row, left) and EMS Chief Brian Goff (center, back row) as well as Sgt. Josh Hameister during the 2021 event.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie invites community members to celebrate National Optimist Day on Feb. 3, 2022.
Each year, Optimist clubs around the world volunteer their time and skills in programs to improve their communities and provide opportunities for youth of all ages.
Optimist Clubs provide leadership, scholarship, wellness, safety, arts, and sports programs. Optimist members look to the future with hope, and on Optimist Day we celebrate the volunteers who share their enthusiasm, skills, and talent to make tomorrow a vibrant and peaceful one.
“Our passion, sincerity, and commitment to Optimism in our communities emphasizes our commitment to bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves,” Optimist International President Patsy Garner said. “Through our purpose of developing optimism as a philosophy of life, we hope to share optimism and the creed with the world.”
This year, Optimists honor the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the Optimist Creed written by Christian D. Larson.
Optimist members continue to find optimism by reciting the Optimist Creed, promising daily, “to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone you meet; to forget the mistakes of the past and to press on to the greater achievements of the future” among others.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been supporting local youth since 1967. Programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Essay Contest, Oratorical Contest, Tri-Star Basketball, and Students of the Month.
For more information about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, contact Club President Ray Thomson by phone at 608-513-8506 or by email at rthomson@cityofsunprairie.com.
Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in about 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world.
Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org .