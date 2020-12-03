Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture companies interested in developing their e-commerce capabilities to better target Chinese markets are invited to apply for grants through a pilot program administered by the Wisconsin International Agribusiness Center (IABC), a bureau of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Through the Global Business Development Program, administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), DATCP received $90,000 to help exporters of Wisconsin food, forestry, and agriculture products develop new e-commerce distribution channels in China.
Wisconsin companies can apply for up to $9,000 each and are required to provide at least 30 percent in matching funds.
Funds can be used for a variety of expenses related to e-commerce operations, including: consulting, purchasing software, advertisements, registration costs, and translation services.
Companies interested in applying for a grant should contact DATCP Economic Development Consultant Ashwini Rao at Ashwini.Rao@wisconsin.gov. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18, 2020.
“We appreciate WEDC’s partnership in making this grant available for our state’s agricultural and food businesses,” said Mark Rhoda-Reis, Director of DATCP’s IABC. “Wisconsin products already exist in many stores in China, but have a minor presence, if any, on e-commerce platforms. We look forward to serving as a resource for Wisconsin companies in exploring these new opportunities in the Chinese market.”
The International Agribusiness Center (IABC) helps Wisconsin farms and agribusinesses start or improve their international sales through exporter education and technical assistance.
To learn more, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/InternationalAgribusiness.aspx
