Wisconsin had 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 26, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Crops responded well to yet another week of hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures were close to average with highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Wisconsin had several rounds of spotty thunderstorms throughout the week. There were isolated reports of hail and wind damage to crops but the moisture helped alleviate dry soil conditions in the area.
Southern Wisconsin saw little to no precipitation until more widespread rains passed through the state on Sunday evening.
Corn and soybeans were moving rapidly through their pollination phases and beginning to make grain. Small grains were being combined. The second cutting of hay was winding down and the third cutting was ramping up. Cranberries were setting fruit.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 80% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 5% short, 82% adequate and 12% surplus.
Corn silking was 62%, 13 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn at dough stage was 8%, 12 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Corn condition was rated 82% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 81%, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods was 51%, 17 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Oats coloring was 88%, 17 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Oats harvested was 9%, 3 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Oat condition was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Potato harvest has begun with 5% of the crop harvested. Potato condition was rated 89% good to excellent statewide, down 5 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 34%, a week ahead of last year and a day ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 86% complete, 8 days ahead of last year but a day behind the average. Third cutting of alfalfa was reported as 17% complete, a week ahead of last year but a day behind the average. All hay condition was reported 83% good to excellent statewide, up 6 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.