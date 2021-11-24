A Nov. 1 Culver’s of Sun Prairie KIDS-4 Share Night resulted in a Culver’s donation of $711.37 to the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center. Sun Prairie Media Center staffers Jeff Robbins (back row, second from right) Production Managers Rachel Packard (second from left) and Colin Lessig (center) joined 46th Assembly Rep. and Sun Prairie Media Center Board member Gary Hebl (back row, far right) and Sun Prairie Culver’s employees including owner Alexandria Mahoney (fourth from left, holding check) during the check presentation.
On Monday, Nov. 1, Culver’s of Sun Prairie held its annual “KIDS-4 Share Night” to raise money for the Sun Prairie Media Center’s flagship student media literacy program.
The event resulted in a Culver’s donation of $711.37 to the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center fundraising group. A percentage of all sales at the restaurant from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 counted toward the donation total.
“Once again the Culver’s Share Night was a great success for us this year,” said Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins. “We love working with Alexandria and her entire staff at Culver’s. A huge thanks of course to our very active and involved group of volunteers, KIDS-4 families, board members, and Friends group members who either volunteered at the event and/or came in to eat. This Culver’s Share Night adds to what has already been a very successful beginning of the KIDS-4 crew year.”
Participants in KIDS-4 learn about media literacy while honing their communication and collaboration skills as they make television by kids, for kids.
KIDS-4 crew members, who are students in grades 4-8, are responsible for all aspects of video production, from cameras, sound, lighting, editing, directing, writing, and starring in their own programs and videos that are then aired on KIDS-4, which is available on Charter cable channel 984, TDS channels 14 and 1014, and streamed live at kids4.tv.
The Sun Prairie Media Center would like to thank Culver’s, particularly Culver’s of Sun Prairie owner and operator Alexandria Mahoney for hosting the event. The SPMC would also like to thank Alexandria’s staff, the SPMC volunteers, and of course the community members, whether involved in the program or not, who ate at Culver’s on Nov. 1.
Money raised on Nov.1 will be used to buy equipment, software, and/or other technology deemed most necessary by the Sun Prairie Media Center staff.