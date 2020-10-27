Those who only vote once every four years, or may be voting for the first time, should know that the City of Sun Prairie has consolidated all polling places for the Nov. 3 election into one location at Sun Prairie High School (SPHS), located at 888 Grove St.
But they should also know city election officials — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — have done this before and are ready to handle additional voter traffic with drive-through, in-person and absentee voting.
Here’s what you need to know for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at SPHS:
Voting absentee — Voters who still have their absentee ballots will be encouraged to drop them off before the election at one of three drop-off locations in the city — at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main; Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St., and the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St.
City voters can even use those locations until 2 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, but after that, voters must bring their completed absentee ballots to the high school.
Voters dropping their absentee ballots off at the polls on Election Day will enter Learning Place (the first right turn into SPHS heading south on Highway N/Grove Street when driving south from Main Street), then turn right and drive along the edge of the parking lot until they see the absentee drop-off tent. Personnel will be able to assist voters with sealing their ballots.
In case you don’t think absentee voting is a big deal in Sun Prairie, consider these figures provided by City Clerk Elena Hilby as of Oct. 23:
• 15,109 absentee ballots have been requested.
• 12,283 absentee ballots have been returned to be counted on Election Day, which means 81% of all requested absentee ballots have been returned.
Hilby said that means if the election happened with only the people who have voted as of October 23, the city already has a 54% turnout for the city.
Curbside voting — Similar to the August primary and the spring election in April, Nov. 3 curbside voters will enter the high school from Educator Lane (second right turn from Grove Street heading south from Main Street; signs will direct voters where to turn).
Curbside voters will then proceed in a line through the parking lot, along the west side of the high school, and then turn right into one of two lanes set up to handle curbside voters. Keep in mind you must have a valid ID (and proof of residency, if you need to register) in order to vote curbside. More details are available about valid ID at myvote.wi.gov.
After completing a ballot, curbside voters will be directed to proceed north through the parking lot and exit through the back entrance to the school to Marshview Drive, and then north to Linnerud Drive.
In-person voting — Voters casting their ballots in person will enter from Learning Place and park, then proceed into the school near the office entrance, where they will be greeted in the Schey Commons at the high school and have their ID checked before proceeding to get their ballot.
Voters should remember that social distancing measures are in place so they should remain six feet apart, and wear masks per Public Health Madison Dane County COVID-19 guidelines.
After voters receive their ballots, they may choose from one of several portable polling stations where they can mark their ballot, then will be directed where to insert their ballot in a vote tally machine. Once their ballot is recorded as counted, in-person voters are free to depart from the voter parking area, again, using the back entrance to Marshview Drive, and then north to Linnerud Drive.
Early in-person absentee voting still available
Hilby reminds voters not wanting to wait in line on Election Day to cast their ballots at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building or at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, through Oct. 31:
Municipal Building: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday Oct. 30 and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Library: Enter the Community Room from the parking lot at the library from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30; and 9:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.
More voter information is available in the City Clerk’s portion of the City of Sun Prairie website at cityofsunprairie.com.
