Note: This is the first in a series profiling Sun Prairie Public Library Pages.
How long have you worked at the library -- 3 years this month.
Favorite aspect of the job -- That’s a tie! I have some great co-workers that make working here a real pleasure. But, it’s always so gratifying to see the simple joy from our patrons when we help them access our services and get their favorite books.
Fun facts about Rhonda -- I am a Disney fanatic! Movies, characters, parks, I love it all.
What I’ve learned during this unusual year -- That life is truly lived in the small moments. You can find joy in almost anything--a cup of coffee, a ray of sunlight, the view from your kitchen window--if you take the time to really appreciate it.
What I’m most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- Travel! (see above: Disney fanatic). We’ve been planning a trip to Florida for 2022, but now I’m itching for California, Ireland, Chicago--really anywhere outside the state!
Favorite things -- Oh, I have so many!
Favorite Book -- “Second Nature” by Michael Pollan.
Favorite Author — Patrick Rothfuss
Favorite Film -- Rocketman
Favorite Musician -- JD McPherson (check him out!)
Favorite Actor -- Paul Rudd--who doesn’t love Paul Rudd? It’s biologically impossible.
