Members of the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Dec. 8 voted unanimously to reject a request for proposals for a Prairie Lakes Traffic Study and instead issue one in the spring of 2021.
Director of Public Works/City Engineer Adam Schleicher wrote in a report to the committee that earlier this year the city authorized the release of a request for proposals (RFP) for a Prairie Lakes Traffic Study.
The project intended to study traffic in the Prairie Lakes area and provide a recommendation for Adaptive Signal Management hardware and a software solution. The RFP contained several real-time traffic counts as part of the data collection efforts. The RFP was not awarded due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and shutdown of schools and businesses that altered normal traffic patterns.
Schleicher said the city received five responses to the RFP. The costs ranged between $63,872.90 and $108,470.00. Proposals were received from KL Engineering, TADI, MSA Professional Services, raSMITH, and AECOM.
But traffic patterns and volumes right now have been disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Traffic counts conducted now would not accurately represent the traffic,” Schleicher asserted in his report.
Other technologies available have historical traffic data collected by a variety of sources. Schleicher said this historical data could be used to augment data collected now to gain a better understanding of the true traffic conditions.
“It is unclear when we can expect traffic to return to pre-COVID-19 levels,” Schleicher said. “The streets and traffic signals in this area convey a significant amount of traffic and staff believes the efforts to improve this area should continue.”
Schleicher recommended the adaptive signal project move forward with a combination of real-time counts and historical data, and that the study of Prairie Lakes Drive between Grand Avenue and Hoepker Road continue, but without the origin-destination traffic study as outlined in the original RFP.
“Since the scope and data methods have been altered significantly,” Schleicher added, “staff is recommending a new RFP be issued.”
The committee agreed, approving a motion to reject all submissions on the RFP, and that a new RFP be issued altering the scope and substituting the use of real time traffic counts with other traffic data in the spring of 2021.
Parking restricted on Summerfield; more restrictions coming soon?
After the recent addition of the Smith’s Crossing Development, the roundabout at O’Keeffe and Summerfield Way was altered and Summerfield was connected.
As part of this construction a median was added on Summerfield Way at the approach to the roundabout. But the median at the roundabout approach narrows the travel lane to 19 feet at the narrowest point. A parked vehicle in this area would limit the passage of larger or emergency vehicles.
Schleicher recommended restricting parking on Summerfield Way from the roundabout at O’Keeffe to the end of the median.
Committee member Kelvin Santiago asked if there was a way for public works staff to simply prohibit parking and not return to the committee each time a new street is approved.
Santiago asked for department staff to develop a recommendation for an expedited process.
Construction trucks on residential streets?
Committee member and District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy asked department staff to review the city ordinance relating to large construction vehicles being parked on city streets for extended periods of time.
McIlroy said a Stoughton landscape company owner resides in Sun Prairie and parks his vehicles on Windsor Street every day — making it difficult for snow removal and visibility. She sent photos to Schleicher.
Stocker said he had neighbors complain on Jones Street for an entire summer when another contractor also parked his heavy construction vehicles there.
Because the item was a committee referral, no committee action was needed. Schleicher agreed to return to the January meeting with a recommendation.
