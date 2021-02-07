Strohm Ballweg, LLP, recently announced that Derek A. Salzwedel became a partner in the firm on Jan. 1, 2021. Salzwedel is a CPA with more than 11 years of experience in public accounting, specializing in serving insurance entities.

Strohm Ballweg, LLP is an audit, accounting, and consulting firm specializing in the insurance industry located at 9701 Brader Way, Middleton.

