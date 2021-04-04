Note: This is part of a series of Wetmore Park Splashpad Project Updates provided by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
Update for the week of April 5, 2021:
· Earthwork and demolition officially began the week of March 22.
· This week, excavation and installation of the stormwater pipe began and was completed.
The purpose of the stormwater updates are to improve drainage at the park as the park site often sees wet areas and pooling of water after rain events.
While the storm water portion isn’t necessarily a visual or “exciting” part of the project, it is necessary, and park patrons should see a noticeable difference with the ground holding water with these improvements.
· A new water service line is scheduled to be installed next week, which will replace the existing, aging water line.
This upgrade will allow for additional fixtures to be installed for future improvements to the existing shelter, such as sinks and plumbing necessary for a full functioning concessions stand (shelter rehabilitation has bene proposed in the 2022 CIP).
· The next major milestone of the splashpad project will be completing the rough-ins for plumbing and electrical at the splash pad site.
This is scheduled to begin later next week and be completed the week of April 12.
