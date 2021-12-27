RENEW Wisconsin’s Solar for Good program has awarded over $140,000 in grants and solar panel donations to Wisconsin nonprofit organizations — including one from Sun Prairie.
Fourteen nonprofits will install nearly 700 kilowatts of onsite, renewable electricity, leading to more than $1.4 million in solar energy investments in Wisconsin.
The following organizations have been offered Fall 2021 Solar for Good grants to install new solar electric systems:
Access Community Health Centers – health care, Madison and Sun Prairie
Catholic Charities — human services, La Crosse
Chapel Valley Church — religious, Madison
Cinnaire Solutions — housing, Lac du Flambeau
Common Wealth Development — housing, Madison
Dunn County Historical Society – historical organization, Menomonie
ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) – human services, Janesville
First Church of Christ, Scientist — religious, Madison
Madison Circus Space – community arts, Madison
Madison Community Cooperative — housing, Madison
Midvale Community Lutheran Church — religious, Madison
Mt Zion Baptist Church — religious, Madison
Northern Lights Services – health care, Washburn
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church — religious, Appleton
This round’s grant recipients represent nonprofits from across Wisconsin. Northern Lights Services will install over 300 solar panels on top of its Washburn-based health care facility.
A 50-kilowatt array will be installed on the grounds of the Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie. And Cinnaire Solutions will install nearly 90 kilowatts of solar power on top of 40 units of affordable housing in Lac du Flambeau in northern Wisconsin.
“Efforts like the Solar for Good program help us to conserve energy and direct more of our financial resources to providing health care services to our patients,” said Joanne Holland of Access Community Health Centers. “We hope to help make our community healthier and more sustainable for all of us.”
As part of receiving a grant, each organization agrees to highlight their solar project and provide education to their community about the benefits of solar energy.
“This solar array will allow us to expand on our mission of providing basic needs to the low-income population of Rock County,” said Jessica Locher, Executive Director of ECHO.
“The amount saved by the solar project will allow us to provide an additional 2,475 meals in our food pantry each month,” Locher added.
The 14 nonprofit organizations are a part of Solar for Good’s 9th round of funding. Since its inception in 2017, Solar for Good has offered solar grants to 121 Wisconsin-based nonprofits.
When all Solar for Good projects are energized, these nonprofits will add over 5.3 megawatts of renewable energy to Wisconsin’s electric mix, enough to power over 1,000 homes. Solar for Good grants have led to 123 new solar projects and nearly $12 million in renewable energy investments for Wisconsin nonprofits.
RENEW Wisconsin’s Solar for Good initiative fosters the expansion of solar power among mission-based nonprofits and houses of worship in Wisconsin.
RENEW Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that promotes renewable energy in Wisconsin; for more information, check out www.renewwisconsin.org.