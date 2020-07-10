Even with COVID-19 Safer at Home restrictions lifted state and local officials are still finding demand from people without broadband internet.
That’s no surprise at Sun Prairie Public Library where computers have been available since June 15.
“There are people on the computers from the moment we open until the minute we close,” said Steev Baker, the library’s Head of access and Circulation Services.
There’s were more than 170 logins for the library’s four computers during those two weeks in June. And Baker said the high usage is continuing into July.
State agencies are also seeing steady demand for internet access during the pandemic. The Public Service Commission launched a helpline in April with resources for people to get Internet and phone service access during the COVID-19.
PSC officials reported there was a slight uptick on the helpline at the end of June.
“After the initial rush, it leveled off but demand remains steady. We have not seen a drop that could be explained or coincide with an event like the Supreme Court decision, though,” said PSC spokesperson Matthew Sweeney referencing the Wisconsin Supreme Court action to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order on May 12.
COVID-19 has revealed a broadband gap as people work, learn and access healthcare and government services without critical communication services, state officials say. The PSC is developing a plan to increase internet adoption and make it more affordable across the state.
Boosting broadband access across the state is a key element in the COVID-19 economic recovery, according to a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) report that was sent to Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers on June 30.
WEDC officials said a broadband fix is one of the top three priorities that also include getting people back to work and supporting innovation in businesses during the pandemic.
Lack of internet is placing some students at a disadvantage when it comes to learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Rural Alliance reported challenges providing online learning in school districts where internet is not available or families couldn’t afford it.
The Federal Communications Commission reports that 7.1 percent of the state’s population lacks access to broadband service with a 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. The national average is 5.6 percent.
The PSC in March awarded $24 million in grants for investments in broadband to more than 3,000 businesses and 46,000 residents across Wisconsin.
Get on the internet
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission offers a Helpline at 608-267-3595 to help find:
• Affordable internet service;
• Information on how to keep services from being disconnected because of failure to pay
• Where to get free public WiFi access.
