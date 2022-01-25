The City of Sun Prairie will be hosting a virtual housing workshop on Thursday, Feb. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to focus on housing goals and developing strategies to reach those goals.
The input gathered from this session will be essential when taking future steps to improve housing in Sun Prairie.
The city has embarked on a housing needs assessment, working with The Lakota Group, a Chicago-based urban planning and design firm, alongside SB Friedman Development Advisors, a Market and Housing Consulting firm.
The Sun Prairie Housing for All assessment is facilitated by the Sun Prairie Community Development Authority (CDA) Advisory Board as well as a housing advisory committee.
The housing study will provide city staff, elected officials, stakeholders, and the community with a better understanding of the housing market, housing challenges, and current and future unmet needs.
The result of the housing study process will focus on strategies to address housing challenges and ensure the City of Sun Prairie is taking advantage of opportunities to support housing development at a range of price points and across typologies.
The study will consider ways to manage change and balance community needs, while embracing Sun Prairie’s history and heritage.
The Feb. 10 workshop will provide the opportunity to discuss existing housing conditions as well as future housing needs in the community based on results from prior engagement efforts and team analysis.
The Lakota Group and SB Friedman will be walking attendees through the history of the study, connecting each part, and explaining the current phase.
The workshop will also be a time to collaboratively respond to the question of “What Can Sun Prairie Do?” as it relates to improvements for housing. Discussion will occur about several recommended approaches such as housing programs, housing incentives, regulatory changes, funding tools, and capacity building.
Additionally, learning tools such as case studies will be incorporated to provide clarity and understanding.
To help create an interactive space, the team will be using virtual platforms from Miro software that will ensure an active and engaging environment.
To attend the workshop, use the Zoom link below:
Meeting ID: 854 3386 3552
Passcode: 180043
One tap mobile: 312-626-6799.
How to get updates
The planning team, along with the Community Development Authority, has compiled an existing conditions report that illustrates the current housing situation in Sun Prairie.
The report, along with a recording of the most recent CDA meeting, are posted to the project website.
Different ways to follow the planning process include visiting the project website www.SunPrairieHousingforAll.com and signing up for regular email updates as well as checking the city’s Facebook page for updates posted there.