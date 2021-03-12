Dane County Sheriff's deputies have closed Ridge Road in the Town of Sun Prairie to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Friday night, March 12.
According to a press release, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Dane County deputies along with Sun Prairie Fire and Sun Prairie EMS responded to an injury crash on Ridge Road in the Town of Sun Prairie.
A preliminary investigation indicates a Chevy Sonic, operated by a 32-year-old female, was traveling west on Ridge Road when her vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. The operator of the Chevy Sonic was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ridge Road remains closed while deputies complete their investigation into the cause of the accident.
The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time pending the outcome of the investigation and the notification of the deceased’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
