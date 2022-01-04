In a brief Jan. 3 statement, incumbent District 20 Supervisor Jeff Weigand announced he will be seeking reelection to the seat he won in a special election during the summer of 2020.
“With the support of many Dane County leaders, I'm excited to announce that I’m seeking reelection to the Dane County Board. It has been a great honor to represent the citizens of the 20th District, and over the next couple months I hope to earn their support once again,” Weigand said.
“I'm proud of my record in standing up for the citizens of the 20th District, and I’m honored to have earned the endorsements of Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Retired Sheriff Dave Mahoney. Our brave law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. We need to continue to support them and give them the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” Weigand added.
Weigand said he is proud of his work in advocating against tax increases and careless spending at the county level.
“Dane County continues to be the highest taxed county in the entire state, and I will continue to advocate against tax increases,” Weigand added.
The incumbent said he is proud of his record fighting for good, open, and honest government.
“Elected officials, not government employees, are charged with setting policies at the county level, and I'm proud to fight to ensure the citizens have a voice and say on issues such as masks and school closings,” Weigand said.
Weigand said he has the support of Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Town of Bristol Chairman Jerry Derr, Town of Bristol Supervisor Brian Willison, retired Marshall Village Administrator Sue Peck, Tom and Julie Bergholz, Bill and Lorraine Blaschka as well as former Marshall Village Trustee Jason Pitzer.
No other opponents have announced their intent to run against Weigand.