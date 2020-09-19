On Monday Sept. 14, the Sun Prairie School Board acted on something it hopes it never has to do again: borrow money for short-term cash flow.
Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei wrote in a report to the board that cash flow needs occur because the district issues payroll and accounts payable payments on a regular month-to-month basis, but the main sources of revenue (taxes and state aid) are not received equally over 12 months.
Wisconsin State Statute 67.12 allows school districts to issue short-term tax and revenue anticipation notes for cash flow purposes. Historically, the district has borrowed for cash flow needs each year.
“Building adequate cash reserves to eliminate short-term borrowing is an important goal,” Frei wrote. “Having adequate cash reserves to meet operational expenses demonstrates strong financial management.”
In addition, whenever the SPASD needs to borrow funds on a long-term basis, a higher bond rating (demonstrating strong financial management) can save the community significant amounts of money over the life of the bonds.
There is reason for Frei’s optimism: during the last five years, the amount of short-term borrowing needed has decreased from a high of $17 million to $11,840,000. During the 2019-20 school year, the district borrowed $11.84 million at a short-term cost of $256,526, but received interest revenue of $409,431, resulting in a net return to the SPASD of $152,905.
Other years, the interest cost exceeded the interest revenue, resulting in a loss for the SPASD.
This year, Frei estimated the amount would be closer to $11.5 million. The final amount is still being calculated through analysis of the SPASD’s cash flow position and verified with the PMA Levy and Aid Anticipation Notes Program.
“Building adequate cash reserves will minimize and eventually eliminate the need to short-term borrow,” Frei wrote. “This will maximize operational funds applied to educational needs as opposed to paying interest.”
Other districts also take advantage of the PMA Levy and Aid Anticipation Notes Program. Other participating districts are Brown Deer, Chippewa Falls, Merril, Milton, Monona Grove, Oshkosh, Richland, Shorewood, and Williams Bay.
The total amount of collective borrowing will be approximately $59 million, according to Frei’s memo.
Combining with other districts allows the issuance to have an “MIG-1 rating,” which is the Moody’s rating that designates short-term obligations as the highest rating and thus the best quality. Even though SPASD is part of the “pool” for issuance, the district will not be liable for another district’s notes.
“The primary advantage of participating in this program is that it provides districts with timely access to capital markets at the lowest borrowing costs,” Frei wrote in his report.
SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter said she hoped the district will not have to do short-term borrowing for too much longer because of its favorable cash management. “To make the progress we have made is a team effort,” Rosseter said.
Frei said when he explains it, he explains the savings in terms of being able to add more district staff, like teachers.
Board members voted to authorize short-term borrowing not to exceed $12 million by a unanimous roll call vote.
Resolution supports Community Schools Site Coordinators
The board adopted a resolution in honor of Community Schools Site Coordinators Appreciation Week.
The SPASD operates five community school sites at C.H. Bird Elementary, Northside Elementary, Westside Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, and Prairie Phoenix Academy.
The resolution notes community schools expand learning opportunities; actively engage family and community; use collaborative leadership and practices for positive academic and nonacademic outcomes, including improvements in student attendance, behavior, academic achievement, school readiness, and mental and physical health, as well as increased high school graduation rates.
During the discussion of the resolution, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said the SPASD is working with Sunshine Place to start food pantries at each of its five community schools sites.
Board Vice President Tom Weber thanked all the site coordinators, and said the Sun Prairie Community Schools concept has expanded beyond his expectations.
He also said he hoped one Community School site could be located at each of the district’s nine elementary schools in the future.
“I would just add the success of our Community Schools program is largely because of the site coordinators who are out there,” Weber said.
Sun Prairie Community Schools Director Jamie Racine said she appreciated the resolution because it is in conjunction with Community Schools Site Coordinators Appreciation Week Sept. 21-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.