The Sun Prairie City Council really wants to hear from you — but it may not listen to what you have to say.
Former alder Bill Connors, who chairs the city’s Aldermanic District Task Force, said Sun Prairie city government is inviting city residents to complete an online survey that will help a task force make a recommendation to the Sun Prairie City Council.
The task force must decide whether to recommend one of two actions:
To keep the current structure of the City Council—eight alderpersons representing two districts, with two alderpersons per district; or
To increase the number of districts to make each district smaller, with fewer residents and fewer households in each district.
“The City Council might follow the task force’s recommendation or it might not—the task force is purely advisory,” Connors said in a recent email sent to the Sun Prairie Star.
The link to the online survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3DXKGKJ .
Connors recalled that when Sun Prairie changed from a village to a city in 1958, the city was divided into four alderperson districts and two alderperson seats on the Sun Prairie City Council were assigned to represent each district, with a total of eight alderperson and a mayor (elected by the whole city) on the City Council.
“That still is the structure of the Sun Prairie City Council,” Connors pointed out.
In 1958, the city’s population was approximately 4,000, or 1,000 residents per alderperson district. Today, the city’s population is approximately 35,000, or 8,750 residents per alderperson district.
That means currently, each district contains approximately 3,550 residential units.
“It appears Sun Prairie’s population will keep increasing,” Connors observed. “As a result, the number of residents and residential units per alderperson district will keep increasing.”
Are four alderperson districts, two alderpersons per district, still the right structure for Sun Prairie’s City Council after the tremendous population growth Sun Prairie has experienced?
“The task force members ask you to complete the online survey to let them know what you think,” Connors said.
Connors said some Wisconsin cities with approximately the same population as Sun Prairie have more alderperson districts, which makes each district smaller. Some of those cities have two alderpersons per district, like Sun Prairie, while others have one alderperson per district. Beloit is unusual in that it has no alderperson districts—all of its alderpersons are elected by the entire city.
The reason residents are you being asked to complete this online survey now has to do with the Census. Every ten years, when data from the new census is available, every municipality in Wisconsin must re-draw the boundaries of their wards and districts so that each municipality’s wards and districts have approximately equal populations. In 2021, Sun Prairie’s City Clerk will use 2020 census data to create new alderperson district boundaries to propose to the City Council for approval.
“If Sun Prairie wants to change the number of alderperson districts or number of alderpersons on the city council,” Connors said, “it would be most practical to do so in conjunction with this redistricting.”
The task force members encourage residents to complete the online survey, which also asks whether or not survey takers reside within the City of Sun Prairie, and about “possible changes to the structure of city governance” that includes the number of alders for each district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.