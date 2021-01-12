Longtime Town of Bristol chair Gerald Derr is facing challenger Paul W. Sanford, one of the few contested local spring election township races.
Sanford has 30 years of experience in the military. He served in the Coast Guard and then in the U.S. Army, running a large company-size unit as first sergeant. Sanford, who has lived in the Town of Bristol since 1981, is new to the political arena. He currently works for FedEx.
Derr was elected Town of Bristol board in 1978 and has been town chair since 1985. Derr is the president of the Towns Association Board of Directors and on Dane County Towns Association Board of Directors. Derr said he wants to continue the work he has been doing: keeping taxes low and promoting orderly development.
Town of Bristol resident Antoinette M. Tremaine is running against incumbent town supervisor 2 Brian Willison. Supervisor 1 Ben Grove is running unopposed in the spring election
The Spring Election is April 6.
Town of Sun Prairie
Chair, treasurer and the town’s two supervisor seats are up for election this spring with incumbents facing no challengers for their positions.
Incumbents Lyle Updike (town chair), Doug Yelk (town supervisor) Joe Seltzner (town supervisor) and Kay Weisensel (treasurer) are running for re-election. Constable Joe Kaltenberg is not seeking re-election.
Town of Burke
Town of Burke positions up for election in the spring includes town board chair (incumbent Kevin Viney), Supervisor 2 ( incumbent Jeff Stieren) and Supervisor 3 (incumbent Steven Berg).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.