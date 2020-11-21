A Wisconsin State Patrol Inspector arrested a 37-year-old Sun Prairie man for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) in connection with a Saturday, Nov. 21 incident on Sun Prairie's west side.
A Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson said a Wisconsin State Patrol Inspector observed a light green in colored Volkswagen Passat matching the description of a vehicle that left a liquor store where a subject obtain alcohol without rendering proper payment near the intersection of Highway C/South Grand Avenue and Prairie Lakes Drive.
The vehicle fled from the inspector but was found a short time later by Sun Prairie Police. Upon contact with the driver, the Inspector observed signs of impairment. The Inspector conducted standardized field sobriety tests and arrested the driver -- Donald Payton Lee, 37, from Sun Prairie -- for OWI 4th offense as well as Fleeing and Eluding an officer.
Sun Prairie Police are investigating the theft charge.
