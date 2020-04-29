Get ready for the City of Sun Prairie's first ever 3 v 3 Rocket League competition, hosted by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department.
Rocket League is a fast paced video game where players fly around the field in race cars while playing soccer. Play from the comfort of your home while challenging friends and family from afar.
Grab your team of three or come meet new friends in some friendly online (and safe) competition. There are beginner, medium, and advanced divisions for players of all skill levels.
Games will start on May 16 and will be held on Saturday afternoons for five weeks at 3 p.m. CST with the top teams competing for the championship on Saturday, June 20 from 3-6 pm CST.
Requirements to participate: Participants must own Rocket League on PC, Xbox, PS4 or Nintendo Switch and have access to play online. Registration fees are $25 per player or $75 per team.
To learn more and to register, visit the website rec.cityofsunprairie.com. For questions, contact Chad Shelton via email at cshelton@cityofsunprairie.com.
