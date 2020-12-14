Multiple fire departments responded to a reported garage fire in the village of Cottage Grove just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Cottage Grove Fire Department, along with mutual aid engines from Deerfield and Sun Prairie, reported to a multi-resident home on the 700 block of St. John St. to find smoke coming from one of the units' garage.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage where it began and make sure it did not spread to the unoccupied adjacent unit. All residents were able to safely evacuate and a pet lizard was rescued, according to the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
Initial losses were estimated to be about $25,000, the CGFD reported. The fire was likely caused by an electrical cord plugged into an air compressor.
"People need to be sure to choose the correct type of cord for the intended use," Lt. Jason Kudrna of the CGFD said. "Working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home are also a true lifesaver."
Smoke detectors should be tested monthly, with batteries changed every six months and detectors changed every seven to 10 years, Kudrna said.
Working through the snow
Much of Dane County received between six and eight inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Kudrna said winter weather can bring "unique challenges," including frozen pumps, hoses, nozzles or other equipment, along with the threat of hypothermia or frostbite for firefighters. Though eight inches of snow made it a little bit trickier getting to the call, it didn't have a significant effect on firefighting operations.
"Thankfully, our partners at Deer-Grove EMS are always on these types of calls to monitor our firefighters medical vital signs and give us a place to warm up," Kudrna said. "We train year-round to become accustom to working in all conditions."
Overall call volume stays relatively similar during the winter, though there will be an increase in car crashes when roads become snow or ice covered. Kudrna said there may also be more carbon monoxide calls as people turn on their furnaces for the first time or their exhaust vents become covered in snow.
