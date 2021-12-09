The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Dec. 14 is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by McCon Building Corporation for approval of an amendment to the Slinde Commercial Development General Development Plan (GDP) to allow drive-through uses. The commission will also consider a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a new Culver’s Frozen Custard with two drive-through lanes at 550 Oxford Place. The proposed location is at the southwest corner of Windsor Street and Oxford Place.
Sun Prairie’s second Culver’s Frozen Custard, a new Kwik Trip and a new oil change business are among the items scheduled to be discussed by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday Dec. 14.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the 7 p.m. plan commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website.
Agenda items include:
• Tabled Lokre discussion. The commission will discuss a tabled request by Lokre Development Company for approval of a General Development Plan and a Precise Implementation Plan for a mixed-use redevelopment at the southwest corner of Main Street and Bristol Street.
• Kwik Trip CUP. A public hearing will be held on a request by Kwik Trip, Inc. for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow for the construction of a convenience store and fuel canopy at the northwest corner of Windsor Street and Broadway Drive. The location currently serves as a Stop’n Go gas station and convenience store.
• Culver’s request. A public hearing will be held on a request by McCon Building Corp. for approval of an amendment to the Slinde Commercial Development GDP to allow drive-thru uses, and a PIP to construct a Culver’s with two drive-thru lanes at 550 Oxford Place, located at the southwest corner of Windsor Street and Oxford Place.
• Heartland daycare CUP request. A public hearing will be held on a request by Heartland Church of Sun Prairie, Inc. for approval of a CUP to allow a group daycare center at 800 Wilburn Road.
• Valvoline PIP request. A public meeting will be held on a request by Ivy Lane Corp. for approval of a PIP to construct a Valvoline oil change service center at 2325 Spice Lane.
