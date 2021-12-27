Sun Prairie residents can again attend city meetings in person after nearly 20 months of being restricted during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The Jan. 18, 2022 Committee of the Whole and City Council meetings will be the first to reopen its doors to the public.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens urged fellow alders to support the change last week, pointing out that the Sun Prairie School Board allows public attendance and other public events were being held.
Since the March 2020 Safer at Home order, the public has only had the option to attend city meetings virtually.
“It seems only right that it’s time we allow the public the option and opportunity to feel represented and have their voice heard in the council chambers, not just in front of us, but city committees as well,” Stevens said at the Dec. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker supported a return to in-person attendance, saying alders were attending city and non-profit events like the Optimist Club Pancake breakfast with more public contact than what they would have at a city meeting.
“If you are voting against this, I would really like to know what metrics would have to happen before you are comfortable with in-person attendance,” Stocker said.
The City Council unanimously approved the return of the public in-person to city meetings.
The city council has debated in-person public attendance during the last six months, citing concerns for their own and the public’s safety. City council, board, commission and committee members have the option to attend meetings in-person or virtually.
The public will continue to have an option to attend meetings virtually. City alders say there are benefits to that access for residents to promote community involvement, especially for those who are busy and can’t attend meetings in person, and those who fear contracting the COVID-19 virus, a contagious respiratory disease.
The newly emergent omicron variant of the COVID-19, appeared in the United States early this month, with health experts reporting it is more contagious but has milder symptoms than the delta variant virus in vaccinated people.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout that started earlier this year, along with the recent booster shots, has allowed for the lifting of restrictions on gatherings and events but the delta and omicron variants have continued to make people vigil.
HVAC filter upgrades, plexiglass shields, social distancing and extra COVID-19 protocol cleaning have been put into place at city buildings to keep staff and the public safe, city officials said.
The Sun Prairie Municipal Building and the Westside Community Service Building reopened to the public in April after being closed since November. The Sun Prairie Public Library began in-person browsing in May. The Sun Prairie School Board allowed the public back into meetings in early October.