Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes distributed 2020 Sun Prairie Police Department awards during the Sun Prairie City Council meeting on May 4 leading into Police Week. Awards included the Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year, Life Saving Awards, and the Chief’s Award in addition to listing new employees and promotions.
Officer of the Year — Mackenzie Miller received the award given annual to a sworn officer who has consistently performed at a high level, and who has excelled in teamwork to help the department achieve its mission during the course of the previous year.
“It is my honor to extend the 2020 Officer of the Year award to Officer Mackenzie Miller, whose daily work reflects an awareness of departmental operating procedures, core values, and objectives,” Steffes said during the presentation.
The awards presentation was recorded at Sun Prairie Media Center and broadcast during the council meeting.
Miller began with the department in 2020 as a patrol officer and Field Training Officer in the COVID-19 environment. “That meant being in a squad car every day with another officer at a time when people were concerned with being in the same room as others,” Steffes said.
Miller became a District Liaison Officer (DLO) and “took her community relationships and problem solving to the next level,” Steffes said.
For example, Miller undertook a “significant” drug investigation shortly after becoming a DLO.
Miller completed the investigation and learned how to write a warrant for the property.
“Officer Miller was able to develop probable cause for the warrant and got a warrant issued to search the property . . . planned the search warrant operation which led to a successful recovery of numerous controlled substances,” Steffes said. “Officer Miller never hesitated in working through the challenge despite limited training and experience due to being so new in her role. Officer Miller is recognized as the ultimate team player. She is always willing to help her peers and looks for ways to make her peers better. She also never shies away from a challenge.”
She is also a part of the SPPD’s Special Response Team (SRT), and responded several times last summer to assist Madison Police with the civil unrest in downtown Madison in the wake of the death of George Floyd last summer.
“This was extra work and overnight shifts and she still was able to fulfill her obligations to help patrol every day. And she did it with a positive attitude and enthusiasm,” Steffes said. “Thank you, Mackenzie for your sustained service and teamwork.”
Employee of the Year — SPPD Records Administrative Assistant Ashley Vogt earned the award which is given annually to employees of the department who are ineligible for the Officer of the Year award, for sustained service teamwork and “for the exemplary leadership she has shown in her daily duties,” Steffes said.
“Ashley thinks outside the box and is always finding better ways to achieve our goals,” Steffes said. “She willingly takes on very involved projects and sees them through to the end, often serving as a ‘go-to’ person on things such as department photos, our Records system, and our incident-based reporting system. Thank you, Ashley, for your sustained service and teamwork.”
Chief’s Award — Steffes presented the award — presented annually to any department member, sworn or non-sworn, for an outstanding contribution to the department — to five officers involved with a June 26, 2020 fatal crash near Kwik Trip and Ruby Lane.
Sergeant Jason Scott, Officers Cody Ennis, Nate Hoffmann, Brittany Lowrey, Dylan Kahl, and Leonard Webster responded to that fatal crash.
“The officers demonstrated selfless acts of courage during their response,” Steffes said.
“The crash scene was chaotic and dangerous as the vehicle was on fire with occupants still in the vehicle,” Steffes said.
Officers Ennis and Kahl acted quickly in running towards the vehicle and pulled the driver out and away to safety.
“As the flames grew and moved to the interior of the vehicle, Officer Hoffman observed a female in the passenger seat and, with the help of Officers Lowery, Kahl, and Webster, removed the female passenger,” Steffes said. “As the vehicle exploded, the responding officers continued to administer life-saving measures all while handling an extremely chaotic scene and offering compassion towards the many bystanders on scene who were obviously in shock. Sgt. Scott orchestrated the response including fire, EMS, and managing the scene.”
Steffes presented the officers with the award because they “acted without hesitation and provided life-saving efforts in a critically dangerous situation.”
Life Saving Awards — Six officers received the award which is presented annually “to any department member or citizen whose action directly contributed to the saving or significantly prolonging of human life.”
Officers Brandon Reigstad, Michelle Schultz, Webster, Frederick Garcia and Dalton Davies each received one Life Saving Award, while Officer Tyler Hetrick received two awards.
Promotions — Steffes congratulated Ray Thomson for his promotion to lieutenant; Jason Scott for his promotion to sergeant, Tommy Foy for his promotion to sergeant and Nick Hagen for his promotion to dispatch supervisor.
Each of them were promoted in 2020.
While Thomson had his daughter pin his badge on, Steffes pinned Scott’s badge on to celebrate the promotions. Hagen received a challenge coin as acknowledgment of his promotion in the department.
New hires — Steffes spoke with officers Brett Bengsch, Blaine Baumgartner, and TJ Wagner as 2020 new hires along with K-9 Eragon.
Community Service Officer Anthony Martinez also received recognition among the 2020 hires along with dispatchers Jared Bruttig and Jeff Aurit and new SPPD Business Manager Michelle Garrison.
“Thank you for your attention and for allowing us the opportunity to publicly recognize — as best as possible in these current conditions — our members who have wonderfully served our community,” Steffes concluded, “and have represented our department with great honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.