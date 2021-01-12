Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 73 Farmers Market Grants, totaling $64,970, including a grant to the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
The year 2020 is the third year Compeer Financial has offered the grants.
Supporting 60 farmers market organizations, the grants offer funding up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts. Ten of those farmers markets are located in the metropolitan areas of Cook County, Ill., Hennepin County, Minn. and Milwaukee County. Three of the urban markets serve communities designated as food deserts.
Grants to farmers markets will directly impact 2,118 people and impact 1.6 million people through the communities they serve. Thirteen farmer vendors also received up to $500. The Fund will offer this grant again in the fall to provide funding for 2022.
Besides the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, the following Wisconsin markets received grants:
Baldwin's Main St. Farmers Market, Beloit Farmers' Market, Burnett County Farmers Market (Siren), Chilton Farmers Market, Columbus Park Farmers Market (Kenosha), Darlington Farmers Market;
DeForest Farmers Market, Dodgeville Farmers Market, Downtown Fond du Lac Farmers Market, Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market, Elkhart Lake Farmer's and Artisan's Market, Galesville Farmer's and Artisan's Market, Greendale Downtown Market;
Greenfield Farmers Market, Horicon Farmers Market, Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94, Janesville Farmers Market, Inc., Kenosha HarborMarket, Lodi Valley Farmers Market, Mount Horeb Farmers Market;
New Berlin Farmers Market, North Side Pop-up Farmers Market (Milwaukee), Oconomowoc Farmers' Market, Oshkosh Saturday Farmers' Market Inc., Platteville Farmer's Market, Roberts Farmers Market, Somerset Farmers Market;
Sparta Wisconsin Farmers Market, Spooner Farmers Market, TCC Farmers Market (Mayville), The Camp Douglas Farmer's Market, Thiensville Village Market, Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond), Westside Community Market (Madison), the Whitewater City Market and the Winter Farmers Market (La Crosse).
“Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities – rural, suburban and urban alike.”
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America.
Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement.
The fund is managed by a board of trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors.
More information about opportunities available through the fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
With an office located at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in Sun Prairie's Smith's Crossing neighborhood, Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities.
The $23.7 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial’s scholarship program.
