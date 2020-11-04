A Dane County judge has ruled a measure meant to protect crime victims’ rights was improperly enacted and should be rescinded, but he allowed the law to remain in effect pending an appeal.
Voters adopted what’s known as Marsy’s Law as an amendment to the state constitution in April. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, in a 36-page ruling Tuesday, said the question presented to voters was misleading.
The judge said voters should have been asked two questions instead of one so they were aware that the amendment both increased the rights of victims and diminished the rights of those accused of crimes.
“Voters deserve to know what they are voting on,” Remington wrote. “Only by framing a question that reasonably, intelligently and fairly comprised or referenced every essential (element) of the amendment, could the voters decide whether and how to change the rights of persons accused of crimes.”
Marsy's Law is named for Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend, who was released from jail without notification to Nicholas. Versions of the law have been enacted in several states.
Wisconsin enacted its version when a majority of voters approved it in April.
In a press release, a group called Marsy's Law for Wisconsin released this statement objecting to Remington's ruling:
"We strongly disagree with today’s decision to subvert the democratic process and nullify the will of more than 1 million Wisconsin voters who overwhelmingly supported Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin this April.
“We are grateful the decision is stayed and the amendment remains in effect pending appeal. In the nearly six months it has been in effect, there are countless examples of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin giving victims a stronger voice in the criminal justice process.
“We fully expect this setback will only be temporary. We are confident that Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin will ultimately be upheld, and that this attack on victims’ rights will be defeated.”
The lawsuit challenging the law was brought by the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, state Democratic Sen. Fred Risser of Madison and defense attorneys Craig Johnson, Jacqueline Boynton and Jerome Buting.
WNA issues Marsy's Law interpretation statement
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) earlier this week issued a statement regarding the interpretation of Marsy's Law, stating that it has no impact on the public's right to access government records in Wisconsin.
"Recently, at least one public record custodian has indicated that he believes Marsy’s Law restricts access to certain information about crime victims contained in public records,"wrote WNA Executive Director Beth Bennett.
"The Wisconsin Newspaper Association strongly disagrees. Based on the plain language of Marsy’s Law, the legislative history in Wisconsin, and court interpretations of privacy rights and public records," Bennett added, "it is quite clear that Marsy’s Law has no impact on the public’s right of access to government records."
Bennett recalled that in 2017, the WNA identified concerns with Marsy’s Law as introduced and successfully negotiated removal of language from the bill that would have adversely impacted access to public information. The WNA amendment was intended to avoid future controversy regarding impact on public records.
