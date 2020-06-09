The Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail construction update for the week of June 8 includes preparation for concrete work, according to City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson:
The contractor will be working on storm sewer and cutting the road for crushed aggregate this week. They will also be grading for concrete flat work.
The concrete crews will be in Thursday to string line for curb and gutter. On Friday they will grade for the curb and gutter and pour the curb and gutter on Monday. They will continue next week with sidewalk and driveway installations.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
