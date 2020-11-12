Free Bikes 4 Kidz held a bike donation drive on Nov. 7, more than doubling its expected donations.

The organization originally hoped to collect 500 bikes but surpassed that with 1,260 bikes donations, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Executive Director Kristie Goforth said.

Bikes were donated at Country Financial in Sun Prairie. Other donation stations included Delta Beer Lab, JLA Architects, Forward Madison FC, The Thirsty Goat, First Weber West Towne and Oregon Police Department.

November’s donation day topped the organization’s September bike donation drive, which collected 524 bikes.

The Monona Fire Department collected 250 bikes for Free Bikes 4 Kidz at its collection drive on Nov. 7. Pictured right to left: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Executive Director Kristie Goforth, Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen, Monona Fireman Trevor Regali, Deirdre Steinmetz from Madison Reading Project.

“Saturday was an incredible day. We’ve been hearing about a bike shortage across the country this year, but the community came together and supported our program like we’ve never seen before,” Goforth said.

The bikes have been collected, but the work isn’t done. Now, the organization will move fundraise so it can purchase parts to restore the bikes. More than 1,000 helmets will also be purchased for kids.

“We keep thousands of pounds of metal and rubber out of the landfill by refurbishing bikes, but it does get costly to purchase all the saddles, pedals, grips, chains, tires, and brake cables needed to get the bikes in excellent working condition,” Goforth said. “After this showing of support, I’m very optimistic that we will meet our fundraising goals.”

The 1,260 bikes collected from Nov. 7 all sorted and ready for repair over the winter.

The organization also partnered with Madison Reading Project to collect books on Nov. 7. At the spring bike giveaways, bike recipients will also receive books provided by that program.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization that works in the transportation equity space. The mission of the organization is to see that every kid that wants a bicycle in Dane County has one. Each year, the organization strives to give away 1,500 bikes to low income and diverse populations throughout Dane County. Free Bikes 4 Kidz has set an even bigger goal for next year and hopes to give away 2,021 bikes in May and June of 2021.

The organization has plans to launch a raffle for an e-bike in December with tickets priced at $20 each. Tickets can be purchased online at their website. Donations can also be made online at FB4KMadison.org or they can be mailed to PO Box 6594, Madison, WI 53716.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that has existed since its first bike giveaway in 2017. To date, over 4,700 bikes have been given away to community partners (nonprofits and schools) who are already serving area youth. The organization depends solely on financial and bike donations to make its work possible.

