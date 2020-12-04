Bryn Horton announced she will seek re-election to the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education. She is currently in her first term on the board.
“I am excited to be on the school board and look forward to the chance to continue to serve this community,” Horton said in a press release announcing her reelection effort. “My first term has been full of excitement, hard work and challenges including working on passing a successful referendum and helping lead through the pandemic.”
Horton has committed to being involved as a board member in the community and serves as the vice-chair of the Sun Prairie Community Schools executive team and Vice President of the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie. She also serves on the newly created Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board.
“I really love being a part of the Sun Prairie community and one of my goals has been to improve communication between the board and the community. I helped create the board’s Community Connections Plan which outlines ways for the board to connect including being part of community groups and the creation of a Community Stakeholders group that regularly meets with the Board and helps get information about work the district is doing out to the community,” Horton added.
As the board’s legislative liaison, Horton continues to provide legislators with a look into what the SPASD does every day.
“Our school district is represented by a multitude of people who need to see what amazing work is being done on a daily basis by our wonderful staff and teachers," Horton said. "It is so important as we enter the next budget cycle for them to be able to connect the money with actual faces and classrooms!”
As part of a successful referendum, the school district is building a second comprehensive high school and transitioning to 3 middle schools. This requires drawing new boundary lines for the upper grades. Horton is proud to be appointed as co-chair of the Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force, the community group which will be making recommendations to the school board.
“I look forward to having the chance to continue my leadership on the board after being elected to clerk this past year," Horton added. "The board has made great strides with our equity work and I want to see us work on changing our governance policies to include more equity focus.”
Horton said she also looks forward to the upcoming budget cycle in the state legislature.
“My continued focus is on getting public education the funding we need to be able to educate our students and pay our staff to the best of our ability," Horton said, "without having to rely on referendums to get the money.”
Horton is one of two Sun Prairie School Board members up for reelection in 2021 along with Marilyn Ruffin, who has not made any reelection announcement to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.