In its first six months of business the employee wellness clinic — an initiative of the City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Area School District — saw 2,877 patients and saved the city $23,380.
City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik about 24 percent of eligible members used the clinic. The goal is 60 percent, which Sukenik said usually takes two to three years.
The clinic, operated by SSM Health out of its 10 Tower Drive site, opened in July 2020.
The city’s goal is to stabilize rising healthcare costs, improve health and wellness for employees and their families and provide better access to health care. Sukenik gave an update of the clinic’s first six months at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
The city spends more than $2.4 million annually on employee health insurance.
The annual cost for the employee wellness clinic is $441,750, funded with a 20/80 city-district split. Sukenik said the city is appreciative of the partnership with the district and the opportunity to curtail health care costs and save taxpayers’ money.
During the last five years, claims paid by the city have exceeded premiums paid for the 500-plus employees covered on the city’s health insurance plan.
The city claims data found that almost half of emergency room visits were non-emergency or could have been prevented or avoided.
The city’s six-month employee wellness clinic investment from July-January 2021 was $58,165 with a $23,380 return on investment in health claim avoidance and occupational health savings.
The clinic also does city pre-employment drug testing, occupational health testing, and handles workmen’s compensation cases.
The patient satisfaction survey found that 88 percent had a positive experience at the clinic, 12 percent neutral and 1 percent negative.
Seventy-five percent reported that they haven’t used the welnness clinic yet because they haven’t needed care.
Sukenik said she was unsure how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the need for care/or decision to go to the clinic. The clinic also offers telemedicine visits.
Health plan consultants have identified key areas for the city to reduce costs including managing care for employees who have diabetes, asthmas, high blood pressure through diet, exercise, stress management and medication, with consistent communications with doctors.
Consultants reported that employees who don’t manage these conditions have three times more missed time at work and six to eight times more costly healthcare costs.
Sukenik said that Dean has also offered rate caps for 2022-23 with the clinic’s establishment.
It’s part of a strategy the city has used during the last six years to control increasing employee health insurance costs.
The city has increased the office co-pay amount that employees pay, moved to a sole provider with High Deductible Health Plan and HRA/HSA contribution, reduced HRA/HSA contributions and changed insurers.
Sun Prairie Area School District has not yet reported on the employee wellness clinic.
Sun Prairie Area School District staff are were set to begin first dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, March 5 through a partnership with SSM Health St. Mary’s.
The clinic will be set up at the Sun Prairie High School Field House.
Employees are expected to get a second dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 30.
