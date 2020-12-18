The Sun Prairie City Council voted 6-2 twice on Dec. 15 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan and approve a general development plan for the Colorado Commons apartment complex to be constructed by Gebhardt Development on the city’s near west side.
Alders took both votes despite neighboring single family homeowners attempting one last effort to oppose the 284-unit development to be constructed at the corner of Colorado Avenue and North Thompson Road near developer Otto Gebhardt’s other apartments located along Colorado and Wyoming Avenue.
Jim McCourt, a neighboring resident who has repeatedly stated his opposition to the project, said the quality of the development was not an issue because he knows Gebhardt constructs quality developments.
But McCourt criticized the process again, citing remarks made at the Dec. 8 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting that public comment would be limited. Because of that, McCourt told neighbors not to watch the meeting and provide comments.
“Once again, misinformation,” McCourt remarked. “I’m really getting sick of this process.”
As he pointed out in his Reader Forum letter in the Dec. 18 issue of the Sun Prairie Star (and online in the Opinion section at sunprairiestar.com), McCourt pointed out a majority of those who stated they were in favor of the development during the Dec. 8 plan commission meeting were related to developers, the financial institution likely to finance construction of the project, and some who were living in Gebhardt’s other properties or outside of the city.
McCourt said he thought the property would be ideal for a park. “That would be a great use for that property,” McCourt said, adding that there are no parks located in West Prairie Village.
During one point as part of his city council and plan commission remarks, Gebhardt referred to the apartments as “workforce” housing — a term McCourt found fault with because the workforce housing designation carries a median income requirement.
“I just feel like things have been changed and things have been said differently at every meeting,” McCourt said.
Apartments are being constructed too fast in Sun Prairie, according to McCourt.
“We don’t need more apartments,” McCourt said. “Not in a residential neighborhood.”
Other West Prairie Village residents opposed the proposal for a variety of reasons, ranging from being misled about the parcel’s future by the City of Sun Prairie to traffic, parking and snow plowing access on narrow streets.
Former District 2 Alder and City Council President Bill Connors renewed the challenge he gave to the plan commission on Dec. 8: If not an apartment development, then what?
“I think when we . . . approved the new comprehensive plan, we really missed the boat when we didn’t change the use for this particular piece of land,” said Connors, who resigned earlier this year.
Connors also said that if the council voted down the comprehensive plan amendment to allow the apartment development that the council should develop a process to allow uses in the plan to be changed.
Of those who submitted written comments, 43 were opposed and 25 were in favor of the proposed Gebhardt development.
“Being new here this is a great area,” wrote Stacy Portman, a Mooreland Place resident. “There’s already apartments on one side of us. Having more apartments being built will just push us away! After moving twice in the last year, this home was our forever home while our little elementary school age kids were still little. If those apartments go up, we may have to consider moving out of West Prairie village.”
“I’ve opposed both these items multiple times but this agenda is being brought back for approval many times for varied reasons,” wrote Colorado Avenue resident Vijay Govindan wrote.
“All our opposition / feedback are not even being considered and am not feeling that our voices are being heard,” Govindan added. “I live within 200 feet of the proposed changes and I wouldn’t have purchased this home if I had known that in the future this land would be classified as ‘High Intensity Residential — Overlay’ with 284 apartment units. This is going to harm the entire neighborhood’s space, harmony, safety, traffic and peace.”
But alders and the developer pointed out they were listening to neighbors.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch explained they were listening to residents, as evidenced by comments made by City Planning Director Tim Semmann and Community Development Director Scott Kugler to address their comments about traffic, contributing to overcrowding at Royal Oaks Elementary and more.
As for other potential uses for the site, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked about the site being used as a satellite library site. Kugler said that it would be large enough for that purpose.
“That would be my answer to you, Bill,” Stocker said, adding that now he can vote no.
District 4 Al Guyant said that while he listened to District 4 residents who opposed the development, he did not agree with them. He pledged to support the development.
“The residents who oppose this are good people . . . we just reach a different conclusion,” Guyant said.
City Council President and District 4 Alder Mary Polenske admitted she also struggled with whether to represent the views of voters in her district, or to do what is best for the city. She said she ultimately decided to vote in favor of the development and act in the city’s best interests because of the tax base it will bring immediately to the city.
Stocker could only persuade Jacobs to vote with him as both the comprehensive plan amendment and the GDP were approved by identical 6-2 votes, with Jacobs and Stocker voting no.
Read more written comments with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
