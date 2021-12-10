A fire on Friday morning, Dec. 10, displaced three residents and two cats.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Garrison said at 6:45 a.m., SPFR responded to the report of a structure fire on the 200 Block of Kelvington Drive.
Sun Prairie Ladder 2 was first on the scene with a response time under five minutes, reporting heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the structure near the chimney.
Garrison said the Ladder 2 Crew immediately entered the structure to evacuate the residents who were attempting to extinguish the fire with a bucket. Once the crew evacuated the residents from the building, the crew stretched a hose to the rear of the structure where fire had moved to the attic area.
A Box Alarm to the first level was initiated due to the first-in-report given by the Truck Company Officer. Incident command was established, hand-lines were set-up to surround the home to protect adjacent structures.
Sun Prairie Police evacuated the two houses neighboring the home. The fire then vented through the roof and crews were forced to move to a defensive position. Once the fire was knocked down by the Ladder Truck, crews returned to an offensive focus and moved lines to the second floor and attic area to extinguish remaining spot fires.
The home experienced heavy fire damage estimated at over $350,000 including building and content.
Sun Prairie Fire Investigators determined the cause to be accidental.
Garrison said three residents have been displaced and will be staying with family. Two family cats were returned to the owner.
The fire never reached the neighboring homes, no civilians were hurt. One Firefighter injured his shoulder while raising a ladder.
Assistance was provided by Sun Prairie Police, Sun Prairie EMS, Sun Prairie Public Works, MAFIT Investigators, Madison Fire, DeForest Fire, Marshall Fire & EMS, Dane Fire, McFarland Fire, Waunakee Fire.